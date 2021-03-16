Origo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.96 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.