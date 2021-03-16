Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 193,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

