Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $304.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

