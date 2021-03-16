Ormeus Cash Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $227,525.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00353207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

