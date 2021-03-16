Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 1184488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last ninety days.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

