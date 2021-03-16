Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Head-To-Head Review

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Osiris Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Repligen has a consensus price target of $204.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Repligen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $270.24 million 41.35 $21.41 million $1.07 190.66

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Repligen 13.40% 6.58% 5.00%

Summary

Repligen beats Osiris Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE and FlowVPE brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands; and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.