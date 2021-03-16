Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares Sells 50,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at C$6,740,972.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$157,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00.

TSE OSK traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,418. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cormark increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

