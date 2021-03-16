Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 4.4%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.43. 229,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 272,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.