Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

