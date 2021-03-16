Ossiam Buys 18,851 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

