Ossiam Buys Shares of 12,369 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 612.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

