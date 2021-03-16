Ossiam Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,074 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

