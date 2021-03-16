Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of DG stock opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.