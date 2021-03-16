Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

