Ossiam Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

