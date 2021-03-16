Ossiam Has $2.69 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ossiam raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

