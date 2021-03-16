Ossiam Has $3.18 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

