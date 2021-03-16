Ossiam Has $3.54 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 849.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $484.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.41 and a 200-day moving average of $456.36. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.48.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

