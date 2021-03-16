Ossiam Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

