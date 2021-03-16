Ossiam Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 557.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

