Ossiam Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ossiam grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 190.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,503.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

