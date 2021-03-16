Ossiam Invests $2.55 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,725 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $180.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

