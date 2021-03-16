Ossiam Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 407,367 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

