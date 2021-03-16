Ossiam Purchases 17,929 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ossiam grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

