Ossiam Purchases 25,765 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

