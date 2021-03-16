Ossiam Purchases 30,889 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ossiam boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.