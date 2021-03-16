Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.