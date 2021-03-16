Ossiam Sells 5,790 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

