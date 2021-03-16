Ossiam Sells 7,789 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

