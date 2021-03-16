Ossiam Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

