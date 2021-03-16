Ossiam Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.