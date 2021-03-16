OST Price Tops $0.0329 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, OST has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market cap of $25.16 million and $762,954.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.