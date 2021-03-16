Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,643 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

