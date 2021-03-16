Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Up 5.1%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. 530,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,294,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

