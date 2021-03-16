Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $151,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,883. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

