Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $151,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,883. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
