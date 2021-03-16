Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

