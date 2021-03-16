Oxen (OXEN) Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002497 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $73.71 million and $697,409.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,303,111 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

