P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,000. Pluralsight comprises approximately 1.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.