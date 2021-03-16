P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,574,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,000. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,248,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,858,000.

OTCMKTS VCVCU traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,809. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

