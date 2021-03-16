P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 399,999 Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.60% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Shares of SRSA stock remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,755. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

