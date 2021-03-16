P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $10.03 Million in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,000. RealPage accounts for about 0.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of RealPage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RealPage by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

