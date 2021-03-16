P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $3.12 Million in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.68% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $13,895,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.