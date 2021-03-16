P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $69.24 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 691,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,238,000. Crown accounts for 6.5% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.51% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Crown by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

