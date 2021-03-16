P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $9.60 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 0.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.42% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.