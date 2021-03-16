P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 397,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,324,000. XPO Logistics accounts for about 4.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.