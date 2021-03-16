P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases 200,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 1.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 439,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

