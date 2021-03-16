P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $3.19 Million Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,880,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,508,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,315,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,294,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Artius Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 31,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.