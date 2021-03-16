P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,899,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,268,000. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V accounts for about 1.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $4,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000.

FTCVU stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

