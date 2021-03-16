P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,000. FTAC Olympus Acquisition accounts for about 2.4% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 9.20% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

FTOC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,520. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

