P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 4,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

